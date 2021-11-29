Two cops held for bribery in Thane district: ACB

Two personnel of a police station in Thane district of Maharashtra were arrested on Monday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 for not registering a case, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said. Another person involved in the bribery is on the run. The accused are identified as police sub-inspectors Govind Ekolwale (32) and Prakash Kamble (31), both attached to the Bhayander police station under the MBVV police commissionerate. The third accused is identified as Mukesh Kotian, a resident of Mira Road. According to ACB, Ekolwale had demanded Rs 10 lakh from the complainant for not registering a case of cheating against him and not arresting him. Kamble had encouraged the complainant to pay the bribe, the ACB said in a release. On November 26, Ekolwale demanded Rs 2,50,000 from the complainant. On Monday, Ekolwale took the complainant to his car and took Rs 50,000 from him. He handed the amount to Kotian, it said. However, after seeing the ACB officials, both the PSIs and Kotian fled. Kamble was arrested from his house while Ekolwale was nabbed from near a court in Thane city after a chase. A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

