Padma Shri 'Nanda Master' hospitalised

Padma Shri awardee and teacher Nanda Prusty was admitted to a hospital in Odisha's Jajpur district on Monday, an official said.

Prusty has been ill for the past month and is suffering from fever, cough and other old-age ailments, a doctor at the district hospital said.

The centenarian, a resident of Kantira village in Sukinda block, has undergone an electrocardiogram (ECG) and an X-ray, doctor Pravas Ranjan Panda said.

''While the ECG report is normal, the X-ray report is awaited,'' he said.

''His condition is stable and we're constantly monitoring his health,'' the doctor added.

Incidentally, his son Ganeswar Prusty was allegedly beaten up by two of his neighbours over a land dispute a day ago.

Ganeswar Prusty was returning home after buying medicines for his father from the local market when the incident happened on Sunday afternoon.

''When I screamed for help, the duo dumped me into a bush and fled. They also threatened to kill me,'' Ganeswar said in the police complaint.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. There is no mention of any attack or threat on Nanda Prursty in the complaint, Sukinda police station inspector Shiva Charan Behera said.

''The suspects are the immediate neighbours of the complainant and the incident is a land-related dispute,'' Behera said.

Nanda Prusty, popularly known as 'Nanda Master', was honoured with the Padma Shri on November 9 for his long contribution in the field of education and social service.

Prusty, who had to discontinue studies after Class VII, has been on a mission to eradicate illiteracy. He teaches children and adults of Kantira and nearby villages in a makeshift shed free of cost for decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)