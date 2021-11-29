Left Menu

PM Modi may visit UAE in January

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 23:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in January that could be his first trip abroad in 2022, people familiar with the development said on Monday.

Both sides are having talks to firm up the visit which is likely to be focussed largely around the ongoing Dubai Expo.

The India pavilion at the Expo has drawn a huge crowd.

The people cited above said the dates for the proposed visit are yet to be finalised.

India's ties with the UAE have witnessed a major upswing in the last few years.

Both sides are moving forward to firm up a comprehensive economic partnership agreement by the first half of next year that is expected to significantly boost trade and investment ties.

In reflection of their growing strategic ties, India and the UAE recently became part of a new four-nation grouping that is expected to be focusing on issues relating to trade and investment. The other two members are the US and Israel.

In August, Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited India.

In December last year, Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane travelled to the UAE and it was the first-ever visit by a head of the Indian Army to the influential Gulf nation.

In July, then Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria visited the UAE, in reflection of India's growing strategic ties with the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

