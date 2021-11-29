Left Menu

Fire breaks out in shanties in south Delhi

About 40-45 shanties at a vacant plot in Neb Sarai village were affected by the fire, a senior police officer said.During inquiry, it was found that the owners of the plot, Rajneesh Balhara and Ajeet, had rented it to labourers, who were living there, the officer said.The fire is under control.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 23:44 IST
A massive fire broke out in nearly 40 shanties in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area on Monday evening, officials said.

A call regarding the fire was received at 6.01 pm, following which 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire official said.

So far, there is no report of injury to anyone, the official said.

A senior police officer said police personnel rushed to the spot after a PCR call was received about the fire. About 40-45 shanties at a vacant plot in Neb Sarai village were affected by the fire, a senior police officer said.

During inquiry, it was found that the owners of the plot, Rajneesh Balhara and Ajeet, had rented it to labourers, who were living there, the officer said.

The fire is under control. Action will be taken as per law, the police said.

