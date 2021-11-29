Left Menu

Mumbai: History-sheeter held for killing hotelier

A history-sheeter identified as Amit Bhogale was arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man in Bhandup last month, police said on Monday.A probe found that Bhogale was among eight people who killed hotelier Suraj Mehara, also a history-sheeter, on October 3, a Crime Branch Unit VII official said.Bhogale was held on Friday with two country-made pistols, a sword, a blade, live cartridges, a car and two mobile phones, all cumulatively valued at Rs 43 lakh.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 23:51 IST
Mumbai: History-sheeter held for killing hotelier
A history-sheeter identified as Amit Bhogale was arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man in Bhandup last month, police said on Monday.

A probe found that Bhogale was among eight people who killed hotelier Suraj Mehara, also a history-sheeter, on October 3, a Crime Branch Unit VII official said.

''Bhogale was held on Friday with two country-made pistols, a sword, a blade, live cartridges, a car and two mobile phones, all cumulatively valued at Rs 43 lakh. Bhogale and Mehara were trying to dominate the area and would often cross paths, which led to the killing. Bhogale is the tenth person to be arrested in the case,'' he informed.

He has been remanded in police custody till December 4, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

