Soccer-Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-11-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 02:32 IST
- Country:
- France
Argentina's Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or award for the best player in the world for a record-stretching seventh time on Monday.
The forward added to his 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019 trophies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lionel Messi
- Argentina
- Ballon
Advertisement