Soccer-Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-11-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 02:32 IST
Argentina's Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or award for the best player in the world for a record-stretching seventh time on Monday.

The forward added to his 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019 trophies.

