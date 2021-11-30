Left Menu

Pentagon chief orders review of 2019 Syria strike

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-11-2021 03:14 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 03:14 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a four-star general to review a 2019 strike in Syria that caused civilian casualties, the Pentagon said on Monday. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters that General Michael Garrett, the head of U.S. Army Forces Command, would have 90 days to complete his review on the civilians killed, the compliance of the law of war and record keeping.

Earlier this month the New York Times reported that the U.S. strike in Baghuz, Syria, killed up to 64 women and children during the battle against Islamic State.

