China beefs up rights of workers in ride-hailing industry
China issued guidance on Tuesday to strengthen protection of employee rights and interests in new transport sectors.
In a statement, the transport ministry said ride-hailing companies should improve income distribution mechanisms and provide social insurance for drivers.
