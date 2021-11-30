Left Menu

China beefs up rights of workers in ride-hailing industry

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-11-2021 08:57 IST
China issued guidance on Tuesday to strengthen protection of employee rights and interests in new transport sectors.

In a statement, the transport ministry said ride-hailing companies should improve income distribution mechanisms and provide social insurance for drivers.

