Taiwan to hold off on Honduras statement until official result

Taiwan will respect the result of the Honduras election, but will only issue a statement once the formal vote count is completed, its foreign ministry said on Tuesday, after candidate Xiomara Castro looked set to put the left back in power.

Honduras is among just 15 countries with formal diplomatic ties to Chinese-claimed Taiwan, and Castro has floated the idea of switching them to China.

