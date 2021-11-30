Left Menu

Taiwan to hold off on Honduras statement until official result

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 30-11-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 09:03 IST
Taiwan to hold off on Honduras statement until official result
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan will respect the result of the Honduras election, but will only issue a statement once the formal vote count is completed, its foreign ministry said on Tuesday, after candidate Xiomara Castro looked set to put the left back in power.

Honduras is among just 15 countries with formal diplomatic ties to Chinese-claimed Taiwan, and Castro has floated the idea of switching them to China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021