Admiral Hari Kumar takes charge as new Navy chief

Admiral R Hari Kumar on Tuesday took charge as the new chief of the Indian Navy after incumbent Admiral Karambir Singh retired from service.Admiral Kumar was serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command before taking the reins of the force.Born on April 12, 1962, Admiral Kumar was commissioned on January 1, 1983, into the executive branch of the Indian Navy.During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years, the Admiral has served in a variety of command, staff and instructional appointments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 09:58 IST
Admiral R Hari Kumar on Tuesday took charge as the new chief of the Indian Navy after incumbent Admiral Karambir Singh retired from service.

Admiral Kumar was serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command before taking the reins of the force.

Born on April 12, 1962, Admiral Kumar was commissioned on January 1, 1983, into the executive branch of the Indian Navy.

During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years, the Admiral has served in a variety of command, staff and instructional appointments. Admiral Kumar's sea command includes INS Nishank, missile corvette INS Kora and guided-missile Destroyer INS Ranvir.

He also commanded the Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Viraat.

The Admiral also served as Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet. Before taking over as FOC-in-C Western Naval Command, he was the Chief of the Integrated Staff Committee of headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff.

Admiral Kumar has undergone courses at the Naval War College, the US, Army War College, Mhow and Royal College of Defence Studies, the UK.

He has been decorated with the Param Vishist Seva Medal (PVSM), the Ati Vishist Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishist Seva Medal(VSM).

