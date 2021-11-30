Left Menu

India reports 6,990 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

As many as 6,990 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 1,00,543, informed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 10:25 IST
India reports 6,990 new COVID cases in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 6,990 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 1,00,543, informed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. In the past 24 hours, the country reported 10,116 recoveries. This has taken the overall recoveries to 3,40,18,299.

Currently, the recovery rate stands at 98.35 per cent, the highest since March 2020. The daily positivity rate is 0.69 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 0.84 per cent. Meanwhile, over 123.25 (1,23,25,02,767) crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, the ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021