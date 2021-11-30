Left Menu

Nine shutters of Mullaperiyar dam opened by TN

PTI | Idukki | Updated: 30-11-2021 11:05 IST
Nine shutters of Mullaperiyar dam opened by TN
Tamil Nadu opened nine shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday morning after heavy rains in the catchment area of the reservoir, the District administration here said.

The district administration said that at 10 AM, five out of the nine shutters were raised by 60 centimeters and the remaining were opened by 30 centimeters and to discharge around 2,300 cusecs of water.

The water level in the dam at 10.00 AM was 142 feet, it said.

