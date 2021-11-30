Case of new Omicron variant found on French territory of Reunion -media
A person has tested positive for the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, media reported on Tuesday, citing an official researcher on the island. French media added the person was a 53-year old man who had travelled to Mozambique and made a stop-over in South Africa.
Omicron - first reported in southern Africa and which the World Health Organization (WHO) said carries a "very high" risk of infection surges - has triggered global alarm, with border closures casting a shadow over a nascent economic recovery from a two-year pandemic.
