Winter session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 11:24 IST
Winter session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI


Soon after the proceeding commenced in Lok Sabha, Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and National Conference staged a walkout.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

