Winter session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 11:25 IST
- India
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday.
Soon after the proceeding commenced in Lok Sabha, Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and National Conference staged a walkout.
The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)
