Authorities not serious in removing chromium dumps at Rania, Rakhi Mandi in Kanpur: NGT

The National Green Tribunal has rapped the Uttar Pradesh government over chromium dumps at Rania and Rakhi Mandi in Kanpur saying there does not seem to be adequate seriousness on the part of the authorities in handling the grim situation which is adversely affecting the health of the citizens.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson justice A K Goel perused the report filed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Oversight Committee, formed by it, and noted that the issue of remediation of chromium dumpsite is still hanging fire.

It noted that the actual volume of chromium waste is much higher than reported earlier.

''There does not seem to be adequate seriousness on the part of the authorities in handling the grim situation which has been in existence since 1976 and is adversely affecting the health of the citizens.

''Further, discharge of toxic chromium is taking place in Ganga due to non-compliant CETP and CCRP for which prompt action is required, to be monitored at the level of Chief Secretary,'' the bench said.

The tribunal said in a recent order that as per the report of the Oversight Committee, lifting of the dump has not yet started while work of preventing discharge of effluent has commenced.

It formed a five-member expert Committee under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary, UP with nominees of the Ministry of Environment and Forests, National Mission for Clean Ganga, UP pollution control board, and District Magistrates of Kanpur Dehat and Kanpur Nagar.

''CPCB and the State PCB will be nodal agencies jointly. The Committee may meet within two weeks and prepare a road map for remedial action. The Committee is free to co-opt any other expert or institution.

''Cost of remediation will be first borne by UP with liberty to the State to recover the same from any other source of funding or from such erring industries/ individuals as may be found responsible, as per law. The plan should result in remediation of dumpsites as well as preventing further discharge of chromium or other effluents at Jajmau or other such places in Ganga,'' the bench said.

The matter is listed for further consideration on April 26, 2022.

Earlier, the committee headed by Justice S V S Rathore, former Judge of the Allahabad High Court, had told the NGT that no action has been taken to remove chromium dumps at Rania and Rakhi Mandi in Kanpur despite direction to the Uttar Pradesh government.

On the issue of tapping of drains joining the river Ganga, the committee had observed that the exercise was being done at a slow pace.

The NGT had earlier directed the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to ensure prompt disposal of chromium dumps at Rania and Rakhi Mandi in Kanpur which has been in existence since 1976.

The tribunal had earlier rapped the state government for failing to check sewage discharge containing toxic chromium into Ganga at Rania and Rakhi Mandi and imposed a penalty of Rs 280 crore on 22 tanneries for causing pollution.

It had also held the UP government liable and slapped a penalty of Rs 10 crore on it.

The green panel had said the problem has not been tackled for the last 43 years and it has resulted in contamination of groundwater affecting the health and life of the inhabitants.

