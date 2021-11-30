Farmer murdered in MP village; assailants flee with severed head
- Country:
- India
A 60-year-old farmer was killed by unidentified assailants, who severed his head and took it with them in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Parasia village under Tilwara police station area on Monday afternoon, an official said.
The police were alerted around 3 pm that some unidentified men had slit the throat of one Gayaprasad and had taken away his severed head, Tilwara police station in-charge Rahul Saiyam said.
The victim was killed while he was working at his field, he said.
A case has been registered against the unidentified accused and a search has been launched for them, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jabalpur
- Madhya Pradesh's
- Rahul Saiyam
- Parasia
ALSO READ
MP: Police looking for online buyers of button knives in Jabalpur
MP: Leopard carcass found in Jabalpur district, poaching suspected
MP: Man kills his sister-in-law in Jabalpur, arrives at police station with weapon
Omicron scare: Health officials trace Botswana woman who visited MP in Jabalpur, say she is not infected with coronavirus