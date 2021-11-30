One shot dead, another injured while chasing away wild boar in Kerala

A man, who reportedly went in pursuit of a wild boar, was found dead with a gunshot wound in a paddy field in Vandiyambatta near Kambalakkad in this high range district. The deceased has been identified as Jayan (36), hailing from Kottathara here, police said.

Another man identified as Sharun, a relative of the deceased, was seriously injured in the gun fire, has been admitted to Kozhikode medical college hospital.

The duo sustained injuries in the shooting incident as they were chasing away a wild boar that entered the field.

Wayanad SP Aravind Sukumar told PTI that they would get a clarity on the incident only after the postmortem and investigation. According to media reports, a four-member team including Jayan and Sharun, had reached the paddy field in Vandiyambatta on Monday night to drive away wild boars.

The other two members, who accompanied Jayan and Sharun, told reporters that someone else had opened fire and that could possibly be a hunter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)