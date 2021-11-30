Left Menu

Man gets 7-year RI for raping minor in Karnataka

The man was awarded seven years imprisonment and Rs 15,000 fine for rape under POCSO Act, three years and a fine of Rs 5,000 for abduction, one year and a fine of Rs 2,000 for posing death threat and five months and a fine of Rs 1,000 for intercepting her.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 30-11-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 13:52 IST
The sessions and fast track special court-1 here has sentenced a man to seven years rigorous imprisonment in a case of abducting and raping a minor girl student in 2014.

The man was found guilty was facing the charge of abducting the girl, confining her in a lodge and raping her in August 2014.

Irfan (28), a resident of Deralakatte in Kotekar village here, had got acquainted with the girl who was studying for PU and often conversed with her on phone.

After convincing the girl that he was in love with her, in August 2014, when the girl was going to the college, he intercepted her at Natekal, abducted her in a car, took her to a lodge in Chikkamagaluru and raped her there. He also threatened to murder her if she revealed anything about the incident to others.

The girl's parents had filed missing case in Ullal police station. The police found out the whereabouts of the accused. The then police inspector, Savitra Teja, had investigated the case and filed charge sheet. In the judgement delivered on Monday, court judge Savitri V Bhat, who conducted the trial, concluded that the charges levelled against Irfan had been proved.

The man was awarded seven years imprisonment and Rs 15,000 fine for rape under POCSO Act, three years and a fine of Rs 5,000 for abduction, one year and a fine of Rs 2,000 for posing death threat and five months and a fine of Rs 1,000 for intercepting her. He has to undergo additional jail term if he fails to pay the fines.

Special public prosecutor C Venkataramana Swamy appeared for the prosecution.

The affected student and her family members had turned hostile during the hearing and given evidence in favour of the accused. But relying on the evidences of 15 persons and 22 documentary evidences and the evidence of the investigating officers, the judge concluded that the charges were proved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

