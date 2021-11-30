Azerbaijan military helicopter crashes during training, some crew killed
An Azerbaijani military helicopter crashed on Tuesday during a training flight, killing some crew members, the South Caucasus country's state border service said.
It did not say how many people were onboard at the time of the crash.
