Left Menu

Man arrested for harassing actress

A man has been arrested for allegedly harassing and threatening Bengali actress Arunima Ghosh, police said on Tuesday.Ghosh, a film and television actress, had lodged a complaint with the police regarding the harassment and threats of the accused, a police officer said.This man has been harassing the actress for the last two years. He has been threatening to kill the actress.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-11-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 14:13 IST
Man arrested for harassing actress
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested for allegedly harassing and threatening Bengali actress Arunima Ghosh, police said on Tuesday.

Ghosh, a film and television actress, had lodged a complaint with the police regarding the harassment and threats of the accused, a police officer said.

''This man has been harassing the actress for the last two years. He has been threatening to kill the actress. On Sunday night, he had gone to the actress' house following which she lodged a complaint,'' he added.

This is for the third time that the man has been arrested for the same offence, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021