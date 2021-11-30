Left Menu

Barcelona fire kills family of 4, including 2 children

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 30-11-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 14:20 IST
Represntative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire in part of a building occupied by squatters in central Barcelona killed four members of the same family, including two children aged 1 and 3, in the early hours of Tuesday, a local government spokeswoman said.

Firefighters managed to put out the fire after rescuing four more people, who are being treated for smoke inhalation, the Barcelona city hall spokeswoman said. She said that no more are believed to be trapped inside.

An alert about the fire was received at 6 am Tuesday, she said. The floor where the family died used to be the offices of a bank but had been squatted, a practice that some vulnerable families resort to when they are unable to pay for accommodation.

A Mossos d'Esquadra regional police spokesman told The Associated Press that an investigation has been opened into the causes of the fire.

Neither spokesperson was authorised to be identified by name in media reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

