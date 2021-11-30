Uganda and Congo launch joint air, artillery strikes against ADF - Uganda military

Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo launched joint air and artillery strikes against the Islamist militia group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Ugandan military said.

"This morning, we have launched joint air and artillery strikes against ADF camps with our Congolese allies," said a Tweet from the account of the spokesperson of the Ugandan army. Ugandan authorities have blamed the ADF for deadly suicide bombings in Kampala earlier this month.

