Uganda and Congo launch joint air, artillery strikes against ADF - Uganda military

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 30-11-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 14:35 IST
Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo launched joint air and artillery strikes against the Islamist militia group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Ugandan military said.
"This morning, we have launched joint air and artillery strikes against ADF camps with our Congolese allies," said a Tweet from the account of the spokesperson of the Ugandan army. Ugandan authorities have blamed the ADF for deadly suicide bombings in Kampala earlier this month.
