Three killed in road accident in Rajsamand district: Police
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-11-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 14:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Three men were killed and six others injured when the pick-up van in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan on Monday.
The accident occurred near Darada village in the Diwer area, police said, adding that two of the three deceased were identified as Jassa Singh and Ram Singh, both hailing from Punjab.
The injured are being treated at the district hospital. They added.
Advertisement