8 held for preparing fake vehicle insurance papers

Dr Tharun Joshi, Warangal Commissioner of Police, told reporters that the eight persons belonged to two gangs from Warangal district and Hanumakonda district.. They set up 'offices' near the RTO here used to deceive vehicle owners by promising to provide Insurance Certificates and License renewals. They developed a Mobile Application and software,with which they used to deceive the vehicle owners. The fraud came to light when a vehicle owner went to an insurance office to claim damages for his vehicle damaged in an accident. But officials after examining the papers, said the vehicle was not insured. The man then lodged a police complaint, following which a probe was conducted. The 'Police started investigation and raided the offices and arrested the gang. On being questioned, they confessed to preparing fake documents of vehicles, the Commisioner said.

