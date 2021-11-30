Left Menu

10,645 applied for Indian citizenship in 5 years, 4,177 granted: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 15:15 IST
A total of 4,177 people were granted Indian citizenship during the last five years, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that as many as 10,645 people have applied for Indian citizenship in the last five years including 227 from the US, 7,782 from Pakistan, 795 from Afghanistan and 184 from Bangladesh.

In a written response to a question, Rai said 1,106 applicants were given Indian citizenship in 2016, 817 in 2017, 628 in 2018, 987 in 2019 and 639 in 2020.

