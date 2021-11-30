Extortion cases: Param Bir Singh appears before CID for 2nd day

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh appeared before the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for the second consecutive day on Tuesday to record his statement in connection with two extortion cases against him which are being probed by the agency.

Singh, who is currently Director General (DG) Home Guards, arrived at the CID's office in Konkan Bhawan building at Belapur in neighbouring Navi Mumbai at 3.10 pm in a private SUV. Earlier in the day, Singh went to a court here in connection with a case against him and from there, he had went to the DG Home Guard office in south Mumbai. The CID is investigating the extortion cases registered against Singh at the Marine Drive police station in south Mumbai and Kopri police station in adjoining Thane city.

The agency had earlier arrested police inspectors Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke in connection with the Marine Drive case.

Singh, who was earlier declared absconding by a court here in an extortion case, surfaced in public last Thursday after six months, and appeared before the Mumbai crime branch to record his statement.

The Supreme Court has granted him temporary protection from arrest.

On Friday, Singh appeared before Thane police in connection with an extortion case filed against him and some other police officials on the complaint of a local builder.

The IPS officer is facing at least five extortion cases in Maharashtra.

