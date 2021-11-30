Left Menu

Jewellery worth Rs 70 lakh looted from retired govt official's residence

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-11-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 16:25 IST
Thieves allegedly decamped with jewellery worth Rs 70,000 and Rs 60,000 in cash from the house of a retired state government official in Dwarka Puri colony here, police said.

The loot took place when the family had gone to neighbouring Shamli district due to a relative's death there, said Pankaj Panth, Station House Officer of New Mandi Police Station.

The theft came to light on Monday when he returned from Shamli, said Mamchand Gupta, retired subdivisional officer of Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department.

