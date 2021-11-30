Left Menu

Proportion of vaccinated individuals may still have mild, asymptomatic COVID infections: MoS health in RS

A proportion of the vaccinated individuals may still have mild or asymptomatic infections of COVID-19 deadly virus, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar warned through Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 16:29 IST
Proportion of vaccinated individuals may still have mild, asymptomatic COVID infections: MoS health in RS
MoS for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A proportion of the vaccinated individuals may still have mild or asymptomatic infections of COVID-19 deadly virus, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar warned through Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Therefore, the Minister said, it is important to maintain COVID appropriate behaviour at all times including strict use of masks, following social distancing, and hand-washing.

Citing the available scientific literature, the Minister, however, said, "Most of the current COVID-19 vaccines are disease-modifying in nature wherein mortality and hospitalizations are significantly reduced in vaccinated individuals". Pawar's statement came in a written reply to a question asked by CPI(M) MP Jharna Das Baidya.

The Minister also informed the Upper House that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have developed an India COVID-19 vaccination tracker which depicts the overall as well as age disaggregated information on numbers of COVID-19 deaths in unvaccinated individuals compared with numbers of deaths in partially and fully vaccinated individuals. She further said that the Central government through the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in pursuance of directions given by the Supreme Court has issued guidelines to provide for ex-gratia assistance to the kin of the deceased by COVID-19.

"NDMA has recommended payment of an amount of Rs 50,000 per deceased person including those involved in relief operations or associated in preparedness activities, through State Disaster Response Fund subject to the cause of death being certified as COVID-19," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021