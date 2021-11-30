Left Menu

Belarusian, Russian fighter planes patrol Belarus border, Minsk defence ministry says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-11-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 16:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@mod.mil.rus)
Belarusian and Russian fighter planes carried out patrol flights along the Belarusian border on Tuesday, Belarus' defence ministry said, a day after Minsk announced joint military drills with close ally Russia.

Belarus, locked in a row with the European Union over migrants camped at its western border, on Monday said it would hold drills with Russia on its southern border with Ukraine and accused the NATO military alliance of building up offensive capabilities near its borders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

