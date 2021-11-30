Belarusian, Russian fighter planes patrol Belarus border, Minsk defence ministry says
30-11-2021
Belarusian and Russian fighter planes carried out patrol flights along the Belarusian border on Tuesday, Belarus' defence ministry said, a day after Minsk announced joint military drills with close ally Russia.
Belarus, locked in a row with the European Union over migrants camped at its western border, on Monday said it would hold drills with Russia on its southern border with Ukraine and accused the NATO military alliance of building up offensive capabilities near its borders.
