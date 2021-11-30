Lovelorn couple commits suicide in Rajasthan's Barmer after families oppose relationship

A young couple allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a water tank in Rajasthan's Barmer district after their families objected to their relationship as they belonged to different castes, police said.

Pawan (22) and Mamta (19) were missing from their houses since Sunday and their bodies were found in a water tank on Monday evening, said Buta Ram, Station House Officer of Chohtan Police Station area.

The bodies were taken out late Monday evening and were handed over to family members on Tuesday after post-mortem, the SHO said. The family members were not agree for the marriage because the couple belonged to different castes, the SHO added.

