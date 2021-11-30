Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Mago takes over as National Defence College Commandant

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Mago took over as the 34th Commandant of National Defence College (NDC), New Delhi from Air Marshal D Choudhury who superannuates on November 30, 2021.

Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Mago is an alumnus of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. He was commissioned into the elite 7th Battalion Brigade of the GUARDS on December 15, 1984 and later commanded 16 GUARDS.

In his distinguished military career spanning over 36 years, the General Officer has tenanted all his command assignments in challenging operational environment. He commanded one of the largest and challenging Infantry Brigade and a versatile Infantry Division, all on the active line of control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Mago is also an alumnus of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and attended the prestigious Higher Command and National Defence College Courses. He has held various important staff and instructional appointments like Brigade Major of a Mountain Brigade in (Counter Insurgency Operations) Jammu and Kashmir, Director in Military Operations Directorate, Deputy Military Secretary of Headquarter Southern Command. Principal Director in Headquarter Strategic Forces Command and steered the operational Logistics as Directorate General of Operational Logistics and Strategic Movement at Integrated HQ of MoD (Army). His instructional experience includes tenures as Directing Staff, Senior Command Wing, Army War College, Mhow and Commandant of one of the most prestigious institute, the famous Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School.

He has been awarded Yudh Seva Medal and Sena Medal (Twice) for his distinguished services. The General Officer has distinguished himself on two United Nations peace keeping assignments in Somalia (UNOSOM-Il) and as Force Chief of Staff in Congo (MONUSCO) where he was awarded the Force Commander (MONUSCO) Commendation.

Prior to taking over as the Commandant NDC, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Mago was commanding the prestigious 10 Corps.

(With Inputs from PIB)