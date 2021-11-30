Russia says NATO deploying 'significant' amount of hardware near its borders
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-11-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 17:17 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused NATO on Tuesday of deploying a significant amount of military hardware near Russia's borders and said Moscow could respond to security threats from Western countries and Ukraine if necessary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Keep forgetting you're still alive' Elon Musk strikes back at US Senator Bernie Sanders' 'extremely wealthy' tweet
Stoltenberg says no consensus on having Ukraine become full NATO member
Philippines' Duterte to run for senator in next year's election, says top aide
Philippines Duterte to run for election as senator, says DZRH radio
Russian troop build-up near Ukraine reduces warning time of any attack, NATO says