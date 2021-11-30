Left Menu

Post abrogation of Article 370, 1,678 migrants returned to Kashmir for taking jobs: MoS Nityanand Rai

Minister of State for Home affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed Lok Sabha, that as per the information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, after the abrogation of Article 370, a total of 1,678 migrants have returned to the Union Territory for taking up the jobs under the Prime Minister's Development Package-2015.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 17:20 IST
Post abrogation of Article 370, 1,678 migrants returned to Kashmir for taking jobs: MoS Nityanand Rai
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for Home affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed Lok Sabha, that as per the information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, after the abrogation of Article 370, a total of 1,678 migrants have returned to the Union Territory for taking up the jobs under the Prime Minister's Development Package-2015. Rai informed Lok Sabha in a written reply that as per the information provided by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, the land of 150 applicants has been restored after the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir.

Rai further informed the Lower House that the government has taken various measures to restore ancestral properties to migrant Hindus under the Jammu and Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection & Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, 1997. "District Magistrates (DMS) of concerned districts in Jammu and Kashmir are the legal custodians of the immovable properties of migrants, who take suo moto action on eviction proceedings in cases of encroachment," he added.

Rai informed Lok Sabha that migrants can also request the District Magistrates in such cases. The DMs are further empowered to take all steps for the preservation and protection of such properties. "The government of J&K has launched a portal on September 7, 2021, to address the grievances of Kashmiri Migrants in this regard," the minister added in a written reply.

In August 2019, the Central government scrapped Article 370 which gave special rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two categories- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021