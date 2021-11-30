Left Menu

Got requisition from Tribal Ministry to remove Parivara, Talwara communities from OBC list: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 17:50 IST
The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said it has received a requisition from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to delete Parivara and Talwara communities of Karnataka from the OBC list.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha on the reason for the delay in deletion of the communities from the list, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik said in terms of Article 343A(2) of the Constitution, only Parliament can include in or exclude from the Central List of SEBCs, after a presidential notification of the Central List of SEBCs.

The ministry said it has received the requisition from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to delete the Parivara and Talwara communities of Karnataka from the OBC list, she said in a written reply.

Responding to another question, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanswamy said the ministry has initiated 12 pilot shelter homes, namely Garima Greh, for transgender persons and provided financial assistance to community-based organisations (CBOs) for setting up of these homes. These pilot shelter homes are located in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha, he said in a written response.

