Three get life terms for murdering neighbour's son

A Muzaffarnagar fast track court has sentenced three men to life imprisonment for killing the son of their neighbour in a village in Shamli district four years ago due to enmity over some agricultural land.

Additional Session Judge Anil Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on each of the three convicts, Inderpal, Mannu and Satpal, after convicting them of killing Mormajra village resident Vinod Kumar's son Shiv Kumar.

The court ruled that in the default of the payment of the fine, the three convicts will also undergo an additional jail term of two years each.

Prosecution counsel Kamal Kant said the case dated back to May 23, 2017, when Shiv's body was found in Inderpal's home.

He said Inderpal bore a grudge against Vinod as he was living in his in-laws' village Mormajra, where his father-in-law had bequeathed all his agricultural land to him.

Inderpal, however, had an eye over the land belonging to Vinod's father-in-law and he had planned to grab all his land after his death but owing to the same having been gifted to Vinod, he felt frustrated and planned to kill Vinod's son Shiv. Inderpal accordingly had telephoned Shiv and invited him to his house on May 22 evening, the prosecution counsel said, adding that Inderpal later killed Shiv with help of his relatives Mannu and Satpal.

As Shiv did not return home, his father launched a search for him the next day following which his body was found in Inderpal's house.

Vinod subsequently reported the matter to the police after which a case was lodged and the three accused were arrested and put on trial.

Explaining the jurisdiction of a Muzaffarnagar court over a village in Shamli district, the prosecution counsel said many of the Shamli courts still function from Muzaffarnagar despite the creation of the Shamli district out of Muzaffarnagar many years ago.

