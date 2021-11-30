Sudanese security forces use tear gas as protesters gather in central Khartoum - Reuters witness
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 30-11-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 17:59 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Sudanese security forces deployed tear gas on Tuesday as tens of thousands of people protested in central Khartoum, according to Reuters witness.
Protesters marched across Sudan and on the presidential palace on Tuesday, in the latest demonstration against military rule following last month's coup.
