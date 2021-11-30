Left Menu

German police dismantles international gang of cocaine smugglers

German police said on Tuesday that 14 people suspected of smuggling several tons of cocaine from South America to Germany were arrested as part of an international investigation. In addition to law enforcement agencies in Berlin and Dortmund, investigators in Latvia and Spain were also involved, police said.

German police dismantles international gang of cocaine smugglers
German police said on Tuesday that 14 people suspected of smuggling several tons of cocaine from South America to Germany were arrested as part of an international investigation. Twenty-eight suspects are said to have been involved in nine shipments totalling nearly five tons of cocaine, Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) and the Berlin public prosecutor's office said in a joint statement.

More than 40 properties were also searched in Germany and abroad as part of the operation. In addition to law enforcement agencies in Berlin and Dortmund, investigators in Latvia and Spain were also involved, police said.

