Family of four found dead in Delhi's Samaypur Badli in suspected suicide pact

Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead on Tuesday morning at a house in Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, police said.

According to police, Amit Kumar (30), his 25-year-old wife and their six-year-old daughter and three-year-old son were found dead.

The cause of deaths is yet to be ascertained, however, prima facie it appears that Kumar gave poison to his wife and kids and later hanged himself. The post-mortem report will ascertain the cause of deaths, police said.

A senior police officer said that the case is being investigated from all the angles. Even if it is a case of suicide, the circumstances that prompted them to take the extreme step will be probed, the officer said.

The family of Kumar and his brother were living in the house. Kumar's nephew saw him hanging in the morning and informed police, they said.

The officer said that there was a matrimonial dispute between Kumar and his wife and the couple used to fight often. She left him couple of months ago.

When she came back around two weeks ago, the family members of Kumar asked him to accept his wife and live with her happily. Everything was going well, they said, adding it was a happy joint family.

According to police, there was a dispute between Kumar, who used to work in a clip factory, and his wife.

A case under relevant sections, including murder, is being filed at Samaypur Badli police station and further investigation is underway, they said.

In 2018, 11 members of a family were found hanging inside their house in north Delhi's Burari area.

