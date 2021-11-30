EXCLUSIVE-Ukraine to seek new IMF loan programme after June, PM says

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Tuesday his country would seek another International Monetary Fund loan programme when current one ends in June next year as a signal to investors that the country was committed to reforms.

He told Reuters in an interview that he was hopeful of one or two further disbursements under the current, recently extended IMF programme in the first six months of 2022.

Shmygal, who is in Brussels to meet top European Union officials, said he would discuss a continuation of the EU macro-financial assistance programme, but that it would be linked to progress with the IMF.

