US Domestic News Roundup: Judge blocks U.S. COVID-19 vaccine rule for health workers in 10 states; U.S. Congress aims to avoid government shutdown with vote this week and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Judge blocks U.S. COVID-19 vaccine rule for health workers in 10 states

A federal judge on Monday blocked in 10 states a Biden administration vaccine requirement, finding the agency that issued the rule mandating healthcare workers get vaccinated against the coronavirus likely exceeded its authority. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp in St. Louis prevents the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) from enforcing its vaccine mandate for healthcare workers until the court can hear legal challenges brought by the 10 states.

U.S. Congress aims to avoid government shutdown with vote this week

The Democratic-controlled U.S. Congress could vote as early as Wednesday to continue funding the federal government, according to congressional aides, avoiding what would be a politically embarrassing partial shutdown. Negotiators were working out how long to extend government funding, with sources saying the target ranged from mid-January to as late as February. Congress needs to buy time to tackle another looming crisis - the risk of the federal government defaulting on its $28.9 trillion debt if lawmakers do not extend it.

Trump to ask court to keep records away from U.S. Capitol riot panel

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers on Tuesday are set to ask a U.S. appeals court to keep records about his conversations and actions before and during the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot by a mob of his supporters away from congressional investigators. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has scheduled an oral argument for 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT) on Trump's appeal of a judge's decision that the White House records should be released to a congressional committee.

Maxwell sex abuse trial to resume with Epstein pilot's testimony

Ghislaine Maxwell's criminal sex abuse trial was set to enter its second day on Tuesday, with prosecutors expected to question a longtime pilot of the deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell is accused of recruiting and grooming underage girls to give Epstein erotic massages that a prosecutor described in her opening statement on Monday as a "ruse" for sex abuse. Maxwell's defense attorney has said that the British socialite is being scapegoated for crimes that Epstein committed.

Jury selection to begin in trial of ex-Minnesota officer who shot Daunte Wright

Jury selection is set to begin on Tuesday in the manslaughter trial of a white former Minnesota police officer charged in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a Black man whose April death sparked protests in a state already on edge over George Floyd's killing. Kimberly Potter, who was a police officer in the city of Brooklyn Center just north of Minneapolis, has pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree manslaughter charges. Her lawyers have said Potter, 49, mistakenly used her handgun instead of her stun gun in the death of Wright, a 20-year-old shot during a traffic stop.

Explainer-What are the charges in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial?

The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of recruiting and grooming girls for deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse, got underway on Monday in New York federal court. Here is an explanation of the charges Maxwell faces and her expected defense:

Nine Democrats call for release of jailed lawyer who took on Chevron

Nine U.S. House Democrats have asked the Justice Department to release American environmental lawyer Steven Donziger, who spent decades battling Chevron Corp over pollution in the Ecuadorian rainforest. The disbarred lawyer was handed a six-month imprisonment sentence in October for criminal contempt arising from a lawsuit brought by the oil company.

'Jobs of future' in focus as Biden visits Minnesota technical college

U.S. President Joe Biden, racing to stay ahead of a new COVID-19 variant and rising inflation, travels to Minnesota on Tuesday to highlight the benefits of his $1-trillion infrastructure law and push for passage of a separate $1.75-trillion spending measure. Biden will visit Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, a suburb near Minneapolis and St. Paul, which has programs to train workers to build, operate, and maintain infrastructure supported by the infrastructure law.

Call between Republican Boebert, Democrat Omar ends in rancor after anti-Muslim slur

A phone call between Republican U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert and Democratic counterpart Ilhan Omar ended in rancor on Monday after Boebert refused to publicly apologize for suggesting she viewed her colleague as a threat, the two said. Boebert, a first-term lawmaker who has courted controversy by vowing to ignore Washington gun laws and criticizing fellow Republicans, placed the call after a video emerged showing her calling Omar, who is Muslim, a member of a "jihad squad. "

Pentagon chief orders review of 2019 Syria strike

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a four-star general to review a 2019 strike in Syria that caused civilian casualties, the Pentagon said on Monday. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters that General Michael Garrett, the head of U.S. Army Forces Command, would have 90 days to complete his review on the civilians killed, the compliance of the law of war and record keeping.

