EXCLUSIVE-Ukraine PM says Russia 'absolutely' behind coup attempt

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 30-11-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 18:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Tuesday that Russia was "absolutely" behind what he said was an attempt to organise a coup to overthrow the government in Kyiv, citing intelligence.

Shmygal, who is in Brussels to speak to top EU officials, said Ukraine's aspirations to join the European Union was one of the main reasons for what he said was Russian aggression, hybrid attacks, a military build-up on its border and the 2014 annexation of Crimea.

"We have secret data which demonstrates the special intentions (to foment a coup)," Shmygal said. Asked if the Russian state was behind it, he said: "absolutely."

