U.S. revokes terrorist designation for Colombia's FARC
"The decision to revoke the designation does not change the posture with regards to any charges or potential charges in the United States against former leaders of the FARC, including for narcotrafficking," Blinken said in a statement. However, removing the terrorist designation will make it easier for the United States to support the implementation of the accord, he said.
The United States revoked its designation of the Colombian group the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia as a foreign terrorist organization on Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
Blinken noted that FARC was formally dissolved after a 2016 Peace Accord with the Colombian government and no longer exists as a unified organization that engages in terrorism. "The decision to revoke the designation does not change the posture with regards to any charges or potential charges in the United States against former leaders of the FARC, including for narcotrafficking," Blinken said in a statement.
However, removing the terrorist designation will make it easier for the United States to support the implementation of the accord, he said. Founded in 1964, FARC was responsible for summary executions and kidnappings of thousands of people, including Americans.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra CM announces state funeral for Babasaheb Purandare
Over 20.20 cr unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs
Max Ventures to sell entire stake in packaging film biz for Rs 600-650 cr; to focus on real estate
Atal Bihari Vajpayee's willpower brought Jharkhand state into existence: PM Modi
Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings - statement; Austria brings back COVID-19 lockdown, this time for the unvaccinated and more