U.S. revokes terrorist designation for Colombia's FARC

The United States revoked its designation of the Colombian group the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia as a foreign terrorist organization on Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken noted that FARC was formally dissolved after a 2016 Peace Accord with the Colombian government and no longer exists as a unified organization that engages in terrorism. "The decision to revoke the designation does not change the posture with regards to any charges or potential charges in the United States against former leaders of the FARC, including for narcotrafficking," Blinken said in a statement.

However, removing the terrorist designation will make it easier for the United States to support the implementation of the accord, he said. Founded in 1964, FARC was responsible for summary executions and kidnappings of thousands of people, including Americans.

