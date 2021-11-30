Man stabs, injures wife after seeing her beating up their children for not studying

A man allegedly stabbed and critically injured his wife in Vakola in Mumbai on Tuesday morning after he reportedly found her beating up their two children for not studying, police said.

The incident took place in Shastri Nagar in Kalina and the accused, identified as Avinash Varpe (32), surrendered some time later, a Vakola police station official said.

''He stabbed his wife Jayshree multiple times in the neck and stomach, and she is in a critical state. He then came to police station and gave himself up. We have found that the couple fought often over petty issues, and the trigger to the stabbing incident was his wife hitting their children while teaching them,'' he said.

He stabbed her in front of their two children and police were alerted by neighbours who heard screams from the house, the official added.

''We have arrested Varpe under section 307 of Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder. Further probe into the incident is underway,'' said Deputy to Commissioner of Police DS Swami.

