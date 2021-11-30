Maha: Man commits suicide at hostel in Nagpur

A 24-year-old IT professional committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at a hostel in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday.

Shubham Shettiwar, a resident of Chandrapur district, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his room in a hostel in Dharampeth area on Monday morning, an official said. The victim was working with TCS in Kolkata, but had shifted to Nagpur with his brother due to the work-from-home condition, he said.

One of the men in the hostel alerted the police, and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said. Shubham was allegedly stressed about his career, which may have prompted him to take the extreme step, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered in this regard.

