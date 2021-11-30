Navi Mumbai cops solve jewellery store dacoity, arrest 5 from Rajasthan

Five people have been arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly carrying out an armed dacoity in a jewellery shop in Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The dacoity at gunpoint took place on November 14 in the afternoon and 3.3 kilograms of gold and silver and cash, cumulatively valued at Rs 1.39 crore, were looted after the staff were gagged and bound, Navi Mumbai police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said.

A case was registered with Rabale police station and teams managed to zero in on the accused in Rajsamanad in Rajasthan, he said.

The police has recovered 1.965 kg of gold, as well as silver, all worth over Rs 1 crore, he informed.