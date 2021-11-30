Left Menu

Navi Mumbai cops solve jewellery store dacoity, arrest 5 from Rajasthan

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-11-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 19:19 IST
Navi Mumbai cops solve jewellery store dacoity, arrest 5 from Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

Five people have been arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly carrying out an armed dacoity in a jewellery shop in Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The dacoity at gunpoint took place on November 14 in the afternoon and 3.3 kilograms of gold and silver and cash, cumulatively valued at Rs 1.39 crore, were looted after the staff were gagged and bound, Navi Mumbai police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said.

A case was registered with Rabale police station and teams managed to zero in on the accused in Rajsamanad in Rajasthan, he said.

The police has recovered 1.965 kg of gold, as well as silver, all worth over Rs 1 crore, he informed.

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021