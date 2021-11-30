Navi Mumbai cops solve jewellery store dacoity, arrest 5 from Rajasthan
- Country:
- India
Five people have been arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly carrying out an armed dacoity in a jewellery shop in Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.
The dacoity at gunpoint took place on November 14 in the afternoon and 3.3 kilograms of gold and silver and cash, cumulatively valued at Rs 1.39 crore, were looted after the staff were gagged and bound, Navi Mumbai police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said.
A case was registered with Rabale police station and teams managed to zero in on the accused in Rajsamanad in Rajasthan, he said.
The police has recovered 1.965 kg of gold, as well as silver, all worth over Rs 1 crore, he informed.
ALSO READ
Two killed after tractor rams into bike in Rajasthan
Jawan killed in Manipur ambush cremated in ancestral village in Rajasthan
Private tutor arrested for raping 6-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Kota: Police
AIMIM to make political debut in Rajasthan, to contest next Assembly elections
Rajasthan's cabinet expansion delayed, nod awaited from Congress high command