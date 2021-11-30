Left Menu

Rajshree Sancheti bags women's air rifle gold at Shooting Nationals

Delhis Rajshree Sancheti claimed the womens 10m air rifle gold at the 64th National Shooting Championship Competitions NSCC in Bhopal on Tuesday.Rajshree finished the eight-woman final with a score of 251.8, more than 1.6 ahead of silver winning Zeena Khitta of Himachal Pradesh at the M.P State Shooting Academy range.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-11-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 19:54 IST
Rajshree Sancheti bags women's air rifle gold at Shooting Nationals
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Rajshree Sancheti claimed the women's 10m air rifle gold at the 64th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Rajshree finished the eight-woman final with a score of 251.8, more than 1.6 ahead of silver winning Zeena Khitta of Himachal Pradesh at the M.P State Shooting Academy range. Local shooter Shreya Agrawal won bronze after ending with 227.7 following the 22nd shot of the 24-shot final.

The junior women's 10m air rifle crown was won by Tamil Nadu's R Narmada Nithin, who shot a national finals record score of 252.1 to strike gold. Zeena finished second yet again, while Pahuni Pawar of Karnataka won bronze.

Among prominent names to win on the day at Nationals was the pair of Mairaj Ahmad and Areeba Khan, who claimed the mixed skeet team title in Patiala, getting the better of Punjab's Gurjoat Singh and Ganemat Sekhon in shoot-off for gold after both pairs had tied at 34-hits a piece. The Uttar Pradesh pair prevailed 4-3 in the shoot-off. Rajasthan won bronze through Darshna Rathore, the individual Skeet champions and Anantjeet Singh Naruka.

Also in Delhi's Karni Singh Shooting Range (DKSSR), Punjab's Vijayveer Sidhu won gold in the 25m Standard Pistol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021