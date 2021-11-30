Soldier kills himself in J-K's Ramban
An army personnel allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Banihal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Tuesday, officials said.
Sepoy Tejpal Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was on sentry duty when he fired upon himself inside a camp at Chamalwas late this afternoon, the officials said.
They said the soldier was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries.
After post-mortem and completion of other formalities, the body was handed over to the unit of the deceased for the last rites, the officials said.
It was not immediately known what caused Singh to take the extreme step, they said, adding police have started inquest proceedings for investigation.
