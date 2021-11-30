Belarus will try to solve the migrants problem by the end of 2021 - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-11-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 20:11 IST
Belarus will try to solve the migrants problem by the end of 2021, Russia's RIA news agency quoted Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko as saying on Tuesday.
Belarus has been in a row with the European Union over migrants camped at the Belarusian-Polish border.
