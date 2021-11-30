Left Menu

FIR registered in Kanpur against Sahara chief Subrata Roy, family members and group officials

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 30-11-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 20:15 IST
An FIR has been registered against Sahara chief Subrata Roy and 17 of his family members and group officials on charges of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy at a police station in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The case was registered Kakadeo police station on Sunday against Subrata Roy, his wife Swapna Roy, sons Sushanto Rai and Shimanto Rai, daughters-in-law Chandni Roy and Richa, brother J B Roy, and senior members of the group.

Others named in the FIR are company directors Jitendra Kumar Varshney, Karunesh Awasthi, Anil Kumar Pandey, Rana Jia, D K Srivastava, Romi Dutta, Pradeep Srivastava, Omprakash Srivastava and Abdul Dabir and auditors Pawan Kapoor and R N Khanna.

Kanpur Commissioner of Police Asim Arun confirmed the registration of the FIR against Subrata Roy and others.

The FIR alleged the accused launched several companies and societies and duped over 25 lakh people across the country, including over one lakh residents of Kanpur, totalling over Rs 25 lakh crore.

Ajay Tandon, lawyer and national President of Mandar Bhartiya Antarrashtriya, who lodged the complaint on the request of the victims, said the money was deposited through the companies of the accused persons in the name of investment and housing in Kanpur and other parts of the country.

The FIR has been registered under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code related to cheating and forgery.

